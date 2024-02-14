Unemployment benefits now available in more languages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tahoe City, Kings Beach and Truckee residents can now apply for unemployment benefits in different languages, according to the Employment Development Department.

From 2018 to 2022, 43.9% of Californians older than 5 years old speak a language other than English at home, according to the United States Census Bureau.

For those who speak a language other than English:

28.2% speak Spanish.

9.9% speak Asian and Pacific Islander languages.

4.6% speak Indo-European languages.

In addition to English and Spanish, the EDD has expanded language access to include Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.

In March, Armenian, Tagalog, and Korean will be added. These seven languages are the top languages spoken by adults in California, the EDD news release stated.

“This significant enhancement to myEDD and UI Online is an important milestone in our multilingual expansion to better serve California’s diverse communities,” said EDD Director Nancy Farias. “We are committed to knocking down language access barriers and improving the EDD customer experience for everyone.”

UI Online is the fastest and most convenient way to apply for unemployment and manage your claim online, according to the EDD website.

These changes will allow unemployment customers to access the UI Online process in their preferred language, and they will receive real-time, in-language updates about the status of their claim. That includes payment notifications via email and text message.

The new Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese language options when logging in to myEDD will only be available when applying for unemployment benefits in UI Online.

These languages are not available when applying for Disability Insurance or Paid Family Leave benefits, or when accessing Benefit Overpayment Services.

Expanding UI Online access adds to the previously announced actions EDD made to improve language accessibility in its programs and services, including:

Requesting funds from the U.S. Department of Labor for these efforts.

Creating dedicated phone lines in these seven languages and having customers connected to an appropriate agent.

Launching an EDD Language Access Office with a Language Access Officer.

Increasing the website’s translated content, including program information, forms, publications, contact information, and no-cost access to interpreters in more than 200 languages.

Providing customers with how-to videos for UI Online in different languages.

To apply for unemployment benefits online, go to https://edd.ca.gov/en/unemployment/ui_online/ .

Then create a myEDD account and register for UI Online.

For languages other than English, select the globe icon at the top of the myEDD login page. The drop down menu will reveal a menu of language options.

Then log in to myEDD, select UI Online and fill in requested information (first and last name, date of birth, Social Security number, and EDD Customer Account Number).

Customers can indicate their preferred language.

Within UI Online, customers can certify for benefits, check payment information, reopen an existing claim, update contact information, reschedule an eligibility phone interview, and send secure messages to unemployment customer service agents.