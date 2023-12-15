Unhoused neighbors are community members, too

Agencies partner to combat homeless issue in North Tahoe/Truckee

You wake up to your alarm blaring. You’ve slept through your 8 a.m. alarm and missed your morning meeting. You hop in the shower only to be met with ice cold water, seemingly tapped from the Arctic. You open your computer to find the Wifi’s down. Then hop in your car. It doesn’t start. Every conceivable thing that could go wrong does. You have had the absolute worst day.

But, at the end of it, you still have a house to go home to. And you have privacy to exist however you want, without judgment. But when you are living on the streets, you have no door to close to curl up and cry behind. And you have an audience when things are getting tough for you.

California grapples with a severe homelessness crisis, with over 171,000 individuals facing homelessness daily, constituting 30% of the nation’s homeless population despite representing only 12% of the total U.S. population. University of California’s San Francisco Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative conducted the California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness (CASPEH), the largest representative homelessness study since the mid-1990s, from Oct. 2021 to Nov. 2022, involving almost 3,200 participants from eight counties.

CASPEH highlights demographics and experiences, revealing vulnerabilities such as trauma history and belonging to minoritized groups. Mental health conditions and substance use compound the challenge, and an aging homeless population in California, predominantly from minoritized groups, underscores the need to address root causes. The study emphasizes the precarious balance between high housing costs and low incomes, providing crucial insights into the circumstances leading to homelessness.

If you’d like to read the full report, visit https://homelessness.ucsf.edu/sites/default/files/2023-06/CASPEH_Executive_Summary_62023.pdf

So, what is Truckee doing to help the homeless community members? Cathie Foley, the Director of North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services, played a pivotal role in establishing the emergency warming center, a weather triggered overnight shelter here in Truckee, which opened on Christmas Eve in 2015.

The warming center initially relied on a volunteer-driven effort to provide refuge for those finding themselves unhoused during the harshest nights of the year. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, needs for our unhoused neighbors increased dramatically.

The emergency warming center team expanded its services, facilitated by AMI Housing, which absorbed the program into their non-profit, thus establishing North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services (NTTHS). Operations extended to provide a range of services including case management and short-term and long-term housing support as well as connecting people to essential services. This initiative has successfully transitioned a significant number of individuals into permanent housing over the years.

Through collaborative efforts and strategic integration, addressing homelessness and providing crucial support becomes more effective. Over the past six years, the Mountain Housing Council (MHC), a program of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, has strengthened the organizing capacity in the region to respond to housing issues.

Building on its collective impact model to address complex challenges, The Tahoe Truckee Homeless Advisory Committee (TT HAC) is a recently formed coalition in the Truckee-North Tahoe Region working to create caring, innovative and permanent solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

The committee, funded by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation for a one-year initiative, aims to create a permanent plan to address regional homelessness and is chaired by Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock, Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, and Truckee Councilmember Jan Zabriskie. Emphasizing collaboration and the establishment of a sustainable service location, TT HAC operates under the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras (HRCS) to coordinate improved homelessness services and work towards a Functional Zero in the region. Functional Zero basically means that a community has “measurably solved homelessness for a population,” according to Community Solutions.

Homelessness has grown more prevalent and visible each year in the Truckee North Tahoe region. There are several factors at play in our region that contribute to the growth of homelessness, such as lack of affordable housing, high housing and living costs, and the need for service-paying jobs in a tourist-based economy.

In addition to ongoing long-term efforts, a current focus remains on establishing a temporary location for the emergency warming shelter for the upcoming winter. North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services (NTTHS) made a decision on Oct. 1 not to open it this year due to capacity issues. The staff’s capacity was strained, especially given the multifaceted responsibilities of managing the warming center, day center, homeless outreach, and housing case management aimed at assisting individuals in securing stable housing.

Hiring employees is nearly impossible because of rising housing and living costs. The employees serving the homeless can barely support themselves in this area. At one point, Foley and her team had to operate from a tent following a flood at the church where they were based.

The issue of homelessness in the region is compounded by harsh winter weather, creating life-threatening situations for vulnerable individuals. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Jazmin Breaux, Tahoe Truckee Health and Human Services Manager of Placer and Nevada County, is spearheading efforts for Nevada County in getting the emergency warming center open this winter in coordination with key partners, including the Town of Truckee, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, and Placer County. They are actively exploring potential sites, none of which are public information as of yet, aiming to address the immediate needs of the unhoused population while concurrently advancing efforts to secure a lasting solution.

Views of homelessness often revolve around the misconceptions that individuals refuse assistance or are grappling with substance abuse issues. In reality, homelessness primarily stems from the lack of housing. The complexities of mental health and addiction further compound the challenges individuals face in overcoming homelessness.

“Homelessness is a housing problem first,” Breaux said, “If we have a seed and we plant it in the ground and the seed doesn’t grow, it’s not the seeds fault, it’s the soil, it’s the nutrition. We are operating within a system that doesn’t work for everyone. We don’t have the right help to offer to the people who need the help. And then it becomes a protective mechanism to not engage in services because the streets are consistent.”

So how can we begin to combat these misconceptions? By reworking our brains to default to curiosity before judgment. Therefore, if we lean into curiosity and how we can become more knowledgeable about homelessness in our community and help our unhoused neighbors, we could start reversing the harmful stigma that only adds to their distress.

“People come up with one typical picture of homelessness. But homelessness has many faces. And all of those faces are human. Those people are our people and are part of the community in so many ways,” Foley continues, “This region has a big heart. We need to refresh that. It all comes down to compassionate community members.”

To help, you can sign up to be a volunteer through North Tahoe Truckee Homeless Services website at https://www.ntthomelessservices.com/get-involved . Also, consider giving to the Tahoe Truckee Housing Solution Fund to support more regional solutions through collaboration and emergency support for housing at https://www.ttcf.net/housing-solutions-fund/ .