University of Nevada, Reno’s 150th anniversary book available for pre-order

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada Press have announced that “The University of Nevada, 1874-2024: 150 Years of Inspiring Excellence ,” a photo history book written by John Trent, is available for pre-order. The book incorporates stories of influential individuals throughout the University’s history and historical images of the campus provided by the University Libraries Special Collections .

Published by the University of Nevada Press, “The University of Nevada: 1874-2024” begins before the University’s founding with the decision to establish a state school in 1864. It follows the institution’s journey from Elko to Reno and the historic moments along the way as the University grows from a class of seven students in 1874 to a graduating class of more than 5,000 in the 2020s.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 150 years of history with the University of Nevada’s sesquicentennial photo history book. The book showcases moments in history that exemplify ‘The Wolf Pack Way,’ highlighting the milestones that make the University an extraordinary place of higher education and excellence,” University President Brian Sandoval said. “I want to thank John Trent for his exceptional appreciation of University history and his storytelling, the University Libraries for providing a rich visual history of our campus, and the University of Nevada Press for publishing what truly is a work of art.”

The book is available for pre-order in both hardcover and eBook through the University of Nevada Press website and Amazon . Books will be shipped and e-delivered starting Oct. 1. The University will also hold book signings at several upcoming events, including the University’s State of the University Address on Oct. 8 and the University’s sesquicentennial celebration on Oct. 10.

Trent is a University alumnus and the senior editor of news & features for the University. He is a two-time Nevada Sportswriter of the Year and a longtime Nevada journalist. Trent is the author of two additional books, “Running Toward Life” and “Second Sunrise: Five Decades of History at the Western States Endurance Run.” An eleven-time finisher of the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run, Trent lives in Reno, Nevada, with his ultra-running family.

“One of my hopes in writing ‘The University of Nevada, 1874-2024: 150 Years of Inspiring Excellence’ was to find some of the people, events and achievements in the history of the University that help to tell a larger story about why the University has always reflected what our community, our state and our nation have always hoped to become. The University’s story at its root has been about a diverse group of people who have found ways to come together for a larger purpose,” Trent said. “It was an incredible honor to work on this story and the contributions from our University Libraries in finding hundreds of archival images truly make the book look wonderful. I hope readers enjoy it.”

For more information about the book, visit https://unpress.nevada.edu/9781647791698/ .