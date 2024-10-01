Unlocking California’s biodiversity: a community-driven conservation initiative

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As California faces significant environmental challenges, a new biodiversity project spearheaded by Adventure Scientists seeks to mobilize volunteers in a concerted effort to document and protect the state’s rich ecological heritage. The initiative aligns with California’s 30X30 strategy, which aims to conserve 30% of the state’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.

Engaging Volunteers for Data Collection

Alison Ormsby, the Associate Director of Design and Forest Specialist at Adventure Scientists, reinforced the unique value of volunteer-collected data in biodiversity conservation. In the initial phase, Adventure Scientists’ main goal is actively recruiting volunteers to sign up on their website. With over 60 volunteers already enrolled, participants receive training and a gear kit to assist in their data collection efforts.

“We are going to be outside anyway, why not do something good for science?” Ormsby said.

Once trained, volunteers can select specific plots of land to monitor, including both national forests and private lands (with permission). The project thrives on partnerships with land trusts to access diverse ecosystems. “We love partnerships–the more nooks and crannies, the better. We want more ecoregions,” Ormsby said. An ecoregion is a large area of land or water that has its own unique mix of plants, animals, and environmental features.

“In the background, our tech people have a map and they have our ecoregions. So, we are really trying to maximize our distribution,” Ormsby said. “If we have gaps in the ecoregions, that’s when we do targeted recruiting to generate volunteer participation.”

The project employs advanced techniques to analyze soil and insect samples collected by volunteers. Partnering with experts from the California Center for Biodiversity and the University of California, Santa Cruz, the team analyzes DNA to identify the organisms present in the soil. “It’s high-tech environmental sleuthing,” Ormsby said. Researchers can tell from the DNA left in the soil what creatures have been traveling across the soil.”

Austin Baker, a key researcher, has already discovered new fly species through this innovative approach. However, the analysis process is time-consuming. “For most of our projects, impacts take time. If we send a thousand soil samples, and a lab has 4 techs, it might take a year to analyze all those samples,” Ormsby said.

Supporting the 30X30 Initiative

California is one of 36 global biodiversity hotspots, home to an incredible variety of species but also facing severe threats from climate change and habitat loss. This biodiversity project not only aims to gather critical data but also informs policy decisions regarding protected areas.

“We are helping to guide the path of what areas should be recommended for protection,” Ormsby said.

The United Nations has set a global goal for 30% of terrestrial and marine areas to be protected by 2030, and California’s initiative aligns with this vision. An intermediary report is expected to be released in early 2024, detailing progress and findings.

The Broader Impact of Biodiversity

Daniel Gluesencamp, Executive Director at the California Institute for Biodiversity, reflected on the significance of this work. “Our mission at the California Institute for Biodiversity is to identify the really big problems that have solutions that aren’t being moved forward,” he said. California has already conserved about 24% of its land before the formal establishment of the 30X30 initiative, but that’s only a snippet of California’s vast landscape.

“We don’t know how many species of insects are in California. But it’s understandable, because California has more of everything than any other state. We have more bee species than Amazonia. We are blessed with richness,” he said. “There’s more to be discovered than we know.” With the innovative DNA sequencing techniques being utilized, researchers are beginning to uncover a wealth of previously unknown biodiversity.

When researchers analyze DNA, it becomes clear that they are not just looking at one species but often a dozen. As Gluesencamp puts it, “These organisms are little books of spells for magic.” This idea is central to the All-Taxa Biodiversity Inventory (ATBI), a comprehensive initiative aimed at identifying and documenting every species within a specific area. This project helps humans to understand what species exist, where they are, and what roles they play in their ecosystems, which is crucial to preventing extinction.

With innovative tools reminiscent of “Star Trek” or science fiction, according to Gluesencamp, we are creating a reference library of DNA sequences that can monitor biodiversity over time. This effort is not just about current conservation; it’s about ensuring future generations have access to organisms that might go extinct.

“No matter how good we are at conservation, some things are going to give,” Gluesencamp said.

Through this DNA library, researchers aim to preserve the potential for society to interact with organisms in diverse ways in the future. This project, supported by the leadership in California, inspires hope that we can reverse the current decline in biodiversity.

“DNA is like the discovery of language,” Gluesencamp said. To Gluesencamp, these species are like books we have yet to learn how to read, and preserving them is vital for the future of our planet.

“This is data of the likes God has never seen,” Gluesencamp said.

A Call to Action for Volunteers

Volunteers interested in participating in this vital project need no prior experience. They will receive training and sample collection kits, enabling them to contribute to a cause that not only supports scientific discovery but also aids in conservation efforts.

As California continues to face environmental pressures, the collaborative efforts of volunteers, scientists, and community members will be critical in advancing biodiversity conservation and informing future policies. With support from initiatives like the 30X30 strategy, the hope is to create a sustainable future for California’s diverse ecosystems.

For more information on how to get involved, or to stay updated on project developments, visit the Adventure Scientists website or sign up for their newsletter at https://www.adventurescientists.org/california-biodiversity.html

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.