UNR ski team gains momentum at NCAA Championships

HANOVER, New Hampshire – The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) ski team continues its upward trajectory under head coach Cameron Smith, who recently completed his second season leading the program. With a more experienced roster and a structured training approach, the Wolf Pack demonstrated significant progress at the 2025 NCAA Skiing Championships at Dartmouth Skiway in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Smith, who has emphasized a holistic and disciplined approach to training, believes the team’s development is beginning to show tangible results. “I think that having a more holistic approach to the whole season can usually display better results,” he said. “A lot of the athletes are now used to my coaching style.”

The team’s growing experience has also contributed to its success. Last season, nearly half the squad was made up of freshmen. Now, with a full year of collegiate competition under their belts, those athletes have gained valuable race experience and improved their start positions. “It’s just going to get better and better as that big class of last year goes through their four years of eligibility,” Smith added.

At the NCAA Championships, Nevada skiers Iver Walday Naess and Jeger Halbjoerhus represented the team in Slalom and Giant Slalom events. On March 5, during the Slalom competition, Naess delivered a strong performance, finishing 12th and narrowly missing an All-America honor. Halbjoerhus, competing in his NCAA debut, tied for 22nd. The duo returned on March 7 for the Giant Slalom, where Naess placed 23rd and Halbjoerhus 28th, battling rainy and difficult conditions. Their combined performances earned Nevada 38.5 points, securing a 15th-place finish in the team standings.

The UNR ski team has a rich history, dating back to hosting one of the first NCAA championships in 1954. However, the program faced a major setback in 2010 when it was cut due to financial constraints. Now, three years into its revival, Smith is working to expand the team’s competitiveness, with a key focus on reinstating the Nordic squad.

“In collegiate skiing, we compete in both Nordic and Alpine,” Smith said. “Right now, we don’t have a Nordic team. So our big push is to get a Nordic team back so we can be a bit more competitive and compete for a championship.” While funding remains a challenge, Smith hopes increased visibility and community support will help revive the Nordic program.

Beyond physical ability, ski racing demands a high level of mental resilience and adaptability. Smith instills these values in his athletes, emphasizing the importance of focus regardless of external conditions. “A lot of times you can let the weather get to you,” he said. “I always ask my athletes to give 100% every day, no matter what other circumstances are happening.”

As the season nears its conclusion, the Wolf Pack will compete in Washington, Vermont, and Maine before wrapping up at Palisades Tahoe. Smith expressed gratitude for the backing the team has received from the university, particularly from UNR President Brian Sandoval and Athletic Director Stephanie Rempe.

“They’ve been super supportive of the ski team and bringing the ski team back,” Smith said.

With a dedicated coaching staff, a growing roster, and ambitious plans for expansion, the UNR ski team is steadily reclaiming its competitive standing. Smith remains optimistic about the program’s future and the next steps in elevating the team to new heights.

