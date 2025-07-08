Upcoming Climate Transformation Alliance meeting to tackle California’s climate crossroads with local, state leaders 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The next Climate Transformation Alliance (CTA) member meeting will take place July 11 from 9 –11 a.m. at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport. This meeting will include an engaging conversation with Kate Gordon, CEO of California Forward; Anna Klovstad, vice mayor of the Town of Truckee; and Chris Mertens, recreation and public access supervisor at the California Tahoe Conservancy.

The Climate Transformation Alliance is a regional climate collaborative that meets quarterly and convenes local leaders invested in local climate action.

California faces a turning point in climate and economic policy, and in this timely CTA conversation, local and state leaders will discuss the role of natural and working lands in achieving climate goals, highlight regional greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts, and discuss land use challenges associated with climate action.

“We are excited to bring this conversation to the Truckee-Tahoe community,” said CTA project manager, Kaeleigh Reynolds of Sierra Business Council. “All three of our speakers are experts on these topics, and Kate Gordon’s perspective and expertise in particular on statewide and national climate policy, as well as the direction our state and nation are headed during this climate crossroads, will inspire CTA to keep doing what it does best – build an informed coalition of community members committed to doing right by our favorite place on earth, Truckee Tahoe.”

With Governor Newsom’s term ending and cap-and-trade up for reauthorization, Gordon will share insights on the future of state climate policy, evolving state priorities and the intersection of climate and economic development.

Her statewide perspective will be complemented by local climate action, which will be highlighted by Mertens’s insights on how restoration efforts and development rights can support sustainable growth, and Klovstad’s updates on regional strategies for reducing emissions, including the Town of Truckee’s electrification program.

This is a pivotal moment for cross-sector collaboration. CTA invites public agencies, policymakers, business leaders and community members to attend, engage, and help shape the region’s climate future.