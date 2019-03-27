UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results â€“ see who won

6:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 27

Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley are headed to a June runoff for the District 1 state Senate seat, according to unofficial election results.

Dahle, whose state Assembly district includes Nevada County, won 44,764 votes, or 28.7 percent. Kiley took 44,519 votes, or 28.5 percent.

The top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff to fill the state Senate seat left vacant when Ted Gaines won a spot on the state Board of Equalization.

Democrat Silke Pflueger had 40,304 votes, or 25.8 percent. Republican Rex Hime had 14,223 votes, or 9.1 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba had 3,222 votes, or 9.1 percent.

Democrat Steve Baird, who dropped out of the race, won 9,035 votes, or 5.8 percent.

The vote tally reflects 100 percent of precincts in the 11-county district. County elections offices have until early April to certify the vote.