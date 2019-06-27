Utah man facing felony charges contacted Truckee high school student online

Nicolas Andrew Derosier

Authorities say Nicolas Andrew Derosier, 22, first contacted the Truckee high school teen online.

What followed was a months-long conversation that led to an exchange of pictures and ultimately the teen’s decision to run away with Derosier, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

“It’s not uncommon to see cases like that involving juveniles,” the prosecutor added.

Authorities discovered the plan before the pair could meet, leading to Derosier’s arrest earlier this month, Walsh said. Court records show he faces two felonies: distributing or showing lewd material to a minor and attempting to contact a minor with the intent to commit an offense.

Arrested June 6, Derosier remained jailed Wednesday under $250,000 in bail, reports state.

Defense attorney Sam Berns, who represents Derosier, declined comment.

Accusation

A Utah resident, the 22-year-old Derosier contacted the Truckee area high school teen after seeing a video she made on YouTube. He commented on the video, and a correspondence began, Walsh said.

The teen used a high school-issued computer to communicate with Derosier. They exchanged pictures of each other, and at some point she agreed to run away with him, he added.

“He clearly knew she was a high school student,” Walsh said. “He knew her age.”

Someone tipped off law enforcement, which became involved and continued the contact with Derosier. Playing the role of the teen, authorities maintained communication for two weeks, Walsh said.

Local prosecutors filed charges against Derosier while he was in Utah. Authorities then arrested him and brought him to Nevada County, he added.

Computer

Edward Hilton, director of technology and information services with the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, said strict guidelines exist for the use of school computers.

District-issued Chromebooks are provided to students in fifth to 12th grade, though there’s no requirement they have one. Students and parents must sign a technology use agreement. Additionally, the school holds training sessions with parents. Some parents want restrictions placed on a computer. Others want the computers to remain at school overnight. Both are possible, Hilton said.

“It could be as strict as the parents want,” he said of the restrictions.

Violating the use agreement can lead the school system to revoke it and confiscate the computer.

