Vail closes on three Pennsylvania ski resorts

Vail Resorts announced it has closed on the acquisitions of a trio of Pennsylvania ski resorts.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area are set to join Vail’s portfolio of resorts for a final purchase price of approximately $118 million.

The purchase of the three ski areas brings the Vail network of resorts to 40. Locally, the company operates Northstar California Resort, Heavenly Mountain Resort, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Skiers and riders won’t see any changes at the resorts during the current season, and those who have purchased Vail’s Epic Pass won’t have access to the areas until they are added to the pass for the 2022-23 ski season.