Vail extends season by a week at Tahoe resorts

Vail Resorts’ trio of ski areas in the Lake Tahoe Basin are staying open a week longer than originally planned.

Officials announced Tuesday that Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California will stay open through Sunday, April 18, while Kirkwood Mountain Resort will shut down at the end of day on Sunday, April 11.

Along with offering a bit more skiing and riding, officials said it’s also a way for the resorts a way to say “thank you to guests and pass holders, who have been supportive as we have managed through this unique season.”

Heavenly plans to operate beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain accessed by the Heavenly Tram, Gunbarrel Express, Patsy’s, Powderbowl Express, Sky Express, Heavenly Gondola, Tamarack Express and Dipper Express.

Heavenly’s California Lodge and Heavenly Village will be the two open base areas.

On-mountain dining (continuing to follow the state of California’s tier guidelines) will include Cal Lodge, Steins, Sky Deck, Tamarack Lodge, Café Blue, and East Peak Lodge.

Rentals will be available at Heavenly Sports at Cal Lodge and Heavenly Village. Ski and Ride School will only offer a limited quantity of private lessons.

The most up to date information on terrain status can be found on Twitter @HVConditions and through the EpicMix app.

At Kirkwood, both base areas, the Village and Timber Creek, will provide access to beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain during the extended season. The rental shops at Timber Creek and the Village will be open.

The most up to date information on terrain can be found on Twitter @KWconditions and through the EpicMix app.

Northstar will continue to offer beginner, intermediate, and advanced terrain off the Big Springs Gondola, Vista Express, Arrow Express, Comstock Express, and the Backside Express chairlifts during the extra week.

Northstar will have limited food and beverage options available at the Lodge at Big Springs, Summit Smokehouse, and Starbucks. Rentals will be available at True North, Village Ski and Snowboard, and Burton. There will not be any Ski and Ride School lessons offered during the extended season.

The most up to date information on terrain status can be found on Twitter @NorthstarMtn.