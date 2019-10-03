Vail Resorts announces new general manager for Kirkwood

Matt Jones

Courtesy photo

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced on Thursday that Matt Jones will be the new Vice President and General Manager for Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Jones started with Vail Resorts in 1998 and has held several roles in human resources. As the corporate human resources director, he helped lead the relocation of the corporate headquarters from Vail to Broomfield, Colorado, in 2006. From the corporate office back to the mountains, Jones took on the role of human resources director at Vail Mountain in 2007, a role he held for 10 years. Most recently, Jones served as vice president of human Resources, overseeing the Colorado Resorts and employee housing initiatives. He’s also been a member of various boards including the Epic Promise Foundation and Vail Resorts’ Emergency Grants Committee.

“For over 20 years, Matt has been a key part of our Colorado leadership team,” said Pete Sonntag, senior vice president, North America West and Australia Regions. “His keen understanding of mountain operations and his true passion for the people who live, work and play in the mountains, will keep Kirkwood’s adventurous spirit alive and well.”

Jones replaces Tom Fortune, who now oversees Heavenly Mountain Resort. Jones will be relocating from Colorado to the Tahoe region.

“I can’t wait to get out on the mountain,” said Jones. “Kirkwood is a special place with amazing terrain. It offers everything a skier could ask for and I am excited to be able to join the Kirkwood team and explore more of the resort with my family.”

Jones and his wife have two sons. They pride themselves on being an adventure family that enjoys skiing, biking, paddle boarding and rafting together. Jones will take on the new role on Oct. 15.