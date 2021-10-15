Vail Resorts hosting pair of hiring events on Saturday
Vail Resorts is hosting a pair of hiring events this weekend for its Lake Tahoe properties.
A hiring event for Northstar California will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Northstar Conference Rooms located at 5001 Northstar Drive in Truckee.
A separate hiring event will be held at the same date and time for Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts at the Heavenly Village gondola.
Registration is not required to attend, however, the link (https://jobs.vailresortscareers.com/content/Vail-Resorts-Hiring-Events/?locale=en_US&utm_campaign=FY22_Hiring_Event) provides a good start for those looking to attend and wanting to explore the variety of opportunities the resorts have available for the winter season.
Source: Vail Resorts
