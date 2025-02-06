Valentine’s Day Round-up: Cupid comes to Truckee/Tahoe

A Night of Love

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Celebrate love and community in Historic Downtown Truckee on Friday, Feb. 7 from 4-7 p.m. Stroll through participating businesses marked with a pink heart in their window and enjoy exclusive Valentine’s Day specials, plus a sip and snack at each location. Looking for the perfect gift? Pick up a “Hint Hint” card to drop a subtle (or not-so-subtle) hint to your partner about what you’d love for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

TAHOE DONNER, Calif. – The Lodge Restaurant & Pub will offer a special prix fixe 4-course dinner for two plus an optional $40/person wine pairing add-on.

Valentine’s Day Snowshoe Tour with Champagne & Dessert

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – You don’t need a special someone to enjoy this tour but it sure would be romantic. Grab your besties or your loved ones and trek through Tahoe’s peaceful snow-covered forest. Watch the sun cast a purple alpenglow onto the Sierra while you drink champagne and nibble on sweets. Experience the solitude of winter at this special time of day while learning local natural and human history. Join Tahoe Adventure Company on Friday, Feb. 14 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. The tour location is based on where your lodging is located. Learn more at tahoeadventurecompany.com .

Love Train – A 70s Prom

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Slip into your bell bottoms, dust off your platforms, and get ready to boogie the night away at Love Train: A 70s Prom! This far-out fundraiser for InnerRhythms Dance Studio will have you feeling the funk on Feb 14 at the Veterans Hall in Truckee from 5-9 p.m.

Groove to the outta-sight beats of DJ Gr8Vibe as they spin the best disco, funk, and soul hits of the decade. Hit up the cash bar or snag a frosty treat from our margarita machine to keep your energy flowing. Strike a pose with your sweetheart or squad at our prom photo station, because memories this groovy need to be captured. And add some flower power with corsages and boutonnieres for sale on-site.

Cupid’s Ball: Disco for Lovers

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Turn up the heat and your love for music at Cupid’s Ball this Feb 14 at 8 p.m. Alibi Ale Works transforms into a glittering dance haven this Valentine’s Day. It’s a night for everyone – couples, singles, and anyone looking to groove to beats spun by DJs Rambo Party, Mark Sexton, and DJ Mutable. Dust off your dancing shoes, add some sparkle to your outfit, and let the rhythm lead you into a night of love and connection. Whether you’re twirling with your partner or solo, come prepared with your best dance moves.

Valentine’s Dinner at Granlibakken

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Share a cozy and delicious evening with your loved one at Cedar House Pub, located inside Granlibakken’s Main Lodge. This year’s special Valentine’s Day dinners for two, are available on both February 14 and 15. The dinner includes three different options and a dessert option. Learn more at https://www.granlibakken.com/local-events/valentines-day-dinner

LOVED BAYOU: Valentine’s Dinner and Show

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Join Mountain Lotus this Valentine’s Day for Loved Bayou: A Night of Romance & Music. Indulge in a decadent New Orleans inspired 4 course dinner, crafted by Chef Ray Applegate, whose passion for Creole cuisine will transport your taste buds straight to the heart of the Bayou.

The evening comes alive with the soulful sounds of Late for the Train, a bluegrass band featuring special guest, Justin Eubanks. There are two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Learn more at https://www.mountainlotusyoga.com/events-old/valentinesdinnerlovedbayou .

Valentine’s Day Wine and Candy Pairing

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Treat your special someone to a delightful tasting of handmade candies and unique wines. Enjoy treats from Tahoe City Chocolates paired with our favorite wines on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15. Visit event website for more information .