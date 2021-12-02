Vampire horror comedy filmed at Tahoe to be released in December

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new vampire horror comedy film made mostly at Lake Tahoe is set to be released at the end of the year.

“Red Snow,” filmed on Tahoe’s South Shore, including one scene at a local business, is currently touring, and winning awards, at film festivals across the country. It is set to be released on Dec. 28.

The movie won Best Feature a couple weeks ago at the Sacramento Horror Film Festival and will have its Bay Area premier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Another Hole in the Head Film Festival in San Francisco.

The full-length movie features a struggling vampire romance novelist who must defend herself against vampires during Christmas at Lake Tahoe.

Dennice Cisneros stars as the author and co-stars include Nico Bellamy, Laura Kennon, and Vernon Wells.

One part of the movie, “the butcher scene,” was filmed at Overland Meat & Seafood Company.

The film’s maker, Sean Nichols Lynch, said in an interview with Horrornews.net , that he used to film movies at his family’s Tahoe cabin when he was 6 years old. He told the website his family has had a South Shore cabin for generations.

“This was my chance to go back to my old stomping ground and make something there,” he said.

He said he and the crew of about 10 stayed at his family cabin and a vacation rental. He said they also got lucky that it dumped snow which helped with outside scenes and “the big action sequence.”

The movie is being pre-sold on Amazon for $9.99.

The movie’s star Dennice Cisneros plays a struggling vampire romance novelist who must defend herself against vampires during Christmas at Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Screengrab from the trailer on imdb.com

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.