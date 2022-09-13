Update: I-80 reopened; Dutch Fire at 48 acres, 50% contained

Update 7:25 a.m.: Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning that the Dutch Fire has burned 48 acres and is 50% contained.

Update 6:30 a.m.: Caltrans is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 80 are open but westbound is reduced to one lane.

Cal Fire says the Dutch Fire has burned 30 acres and is 30% contained.

The Dutch Fire from above.

Provided/Cal Fire

Update 5:55 p.m.: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 have been reopened at Gold Run, Caltrans officials reported.

The westbound lane remains closed with estimated time of reopening. Traffic is still being diverted off at California State Route 20.

Cal Fire is performing controlled burns in the Dutch Fire area area to prevent further spread, the agency said on social media.

Update

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Dutch Fire burning near Dutch Flat off Interstate 80, about 40 miles west of Truckee, has caused the highway to be closed in both directions.

Westbound 80 is shutting down at Crystal Springs — traffic will be diverted down Highway 20, and eastbound I-80 is shut down at Gold Run in Colfax.

Cal Fire said the blaze has grown to 25 acres and is paralleling the interstate.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a temporary evacuation center has been established at Sierra vista Community Center, located at 55 School Street, in Colfax. Evacuees are asked to drive to the east on Alta Bonny Nook to Crystal Springs to leave the area.

An additional evacuation warning has been called for the Dutch Flat Fire. Zone is called DF2.

“From Sacramento St at the railroad tracks, East of Sacramento St-Diggins, South of county line from Diggins to Drum Power House Rd/Drum Forebay Rd and Culberson Rd, West of Sugar Pine Rd to Crystal Springs & I-80, North of I-80,” the post said.

Link here: https://pcsogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=34e6172213b540c8b8b064d8a7da4f76&fbclid=IwAR3usj-f4P6Zd90CLAdNtO6WnUbAR-W5I2kUTBk8Oa_vkxsKmLTfr5UVP6g

Original post

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The westbound lane of Interstate 80 is closed at the junction of California State Route 20 due and evacuations are in effect to a vegetation fire near Dutch Flat, about 40 miles east of Truckee.

Caltrans said the closure will assist Cal Fire and local agencies with firefighting operations and necessary evacuations.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said residents on Frost Hill and Murry Ranch roads are being evacuated.

Caltrans said westbound traffic is being routed to SR-20 through Nevada City and Grass Valley.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. as a 20-foot by 20-foot spot near the Interstate before quickly growing to 15 acres.