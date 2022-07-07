Evacuation orders lifted from Butterfield Fire in Truckee (update)
Update 7 a.m.
Evacuation orders caused by the Butterfield Fire have been lifted according to Community.Zonehaven.com.
Update 5:50 p.m.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After further investigation, the Butterfield Fire was human-caused.
“The cause of this afternoon’s wildland fire was determined to have been human caused,” Truckee Police Department announced in a Facebook post. “A female suspect was taken into custody after evidence was obtained indicating she was responsible for setting several spot fires which resulted in the fire. She later admitted to investigators of having set the fires intentionally.”
The suspect is currently in custody with several arson charges pending at this time.
Update 4:20 p.m.
TRUCKEE Calif. — Truckee Fire is reporting that the evacuation zone near the Joerger Drive and Martis Valley area has been split into two zones, east and west due to the fire location being west of this temporary zone line.
TRK-E112A remains under evacuation orders while the order has been lifted for TRK-E112B.
The Legacy Trail remains closed.
Original post
TRUCKEE, Calif. – A small vegetation fire in Truckee has prompted mandatory evacuations near the Joerger Drive and Martis Valley area.
As of now Thursday afternoon, the Butterfield Fire has burned up to 12 acres, but forward progress has been stopped, according to Truckee Police Department’s Twitter account.
“Truckee Fire, Cal Fire, and Truckee PD are in Unified Command and fire crews will be onsite through the night,” the social post read.
The mandatory evacuation order for area TRK-E112 remains in effect until further notice.
For more information and current updates on the Butterfield Fire, visit communityzonehaven.com.
