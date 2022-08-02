Vehicle without driver crashes into business in Incline Village

A car crashed into NuLeaf on Tuesday.

Provided/NLTFPD

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.

It started rolling backwards, it crossed State Route 28, went perfectly between two boulders and crashed into NuLeaf.

“You wouldn’t believe it unless you saw video footage of it,” said WCSO Captain Corey Solferino.

He continued to say that although the car traveled a short distance, the hill was steep enough for the car to pick up speed.

The driver of the car was struck and was transported from the scene.

No one was working in the office area at NuLeaf, where the vehicle entered, so no one from the business was injured.

Original post

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon in Incline Village.

According to a Facebook comment, the car rolled from the Christmas Tree Village parking lot, which is located uphill from the dispensary.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

NuLeaf could not be reached but according to their website, they will be closed until further notice.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the collision and said the owner of the vehicle was transported and the one occupant of the building was unharmed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

