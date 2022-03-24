Vehicle fire temporarily closes highway near South Lake Tahoe

A vehicle fire forced closure of California State Route 88 on Tuesday.

Provided/CHP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California State Route 89 was closed for about one hour Tuesday due to a vehicle fire.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle fire at about 11 a.m.

CHP said in a social media post that a power company work truck caught fire while traveling along SR-89, just north of SR-88 or Pickett’s Junction.

The road was closed and once the fire was extinguished there was one-way traffic control.

CHP said it is good reminder for everyone to check vehicle maintenance and added that the driver did not pull off to the side of the road for fear of a forest fire.