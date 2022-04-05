Vehicle pursuit ends with suspect being held at gunpoint by homeowner

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A California man who led authorities on a vehicle pursuit that started at Lake Tahoe Sunday night was held at gunpoint by a homeowner before being taken into custody.

Zachary Schiele



Zachary Schiele, 30, of Elk Grove, California, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that started at Cave Rock on U.S. Highway 50, went through Carson City and into Washoe County before it ended with the suspect ditching his black Dodge Ram truck and attempting to steal a truck from a private residence, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident began after Douglas County deputies attempted a traffic stop on Schiele near Cave Rock. The suspect fled from deputies and proceeded over Spooner Summit and into Carson City.

Carson City deputies assisted with the pursuit once the vehicle entered their jurisdiction and, after realizing that the vehicle was headed north to Washoe County, pursuing deputies requested assistance from Nevada State Police and WCSO.

The release said at approximately 10:30 p.m. units involved in the pursuit contacted the abandoned suspect vehicle on Interstate 580 approximately two miles south of Mount Rose Highway. The truck was unoccupied and officers began searching the area for the suspect.

About 15 minutes later, a 911 call came into Washoe County Dispatch from a homeowner on Cooke Drive in Pleasant Valley.

The witness said a man threw a rock through the window of her truck and was attempting to take it. A short time later, the caller stated that her husband had the subject at gunpoint and he was complying, the release said.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

Schiele is facing charges including burglary of a motor vehicle and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, both felonies, and destruction of property, a gross misdemeanor.

Additional charges are pending from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Schiele was booked into Washoe County Detention Facility late Sunday night and is still there as of Monday afternoon.