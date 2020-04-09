Verdi Local Distillery transitions to making hand sanitizer; giving away 100 bottles today

Verdi Local Distillery, a Verdi-based whiskey distillery, is producing hand sanitizer to meet the growing demand, address local shortage and for those in need, according to a press release from the company.

The business said it will be giving away 100 700ml bottles of hand sanitizer to anyone that needs it or can’t afford it on Thursday, April 9, from 2 to 6 p.m, according to the release.

“With the inspiration of selfless acts of kindness everywhere, we have decided to donate 100 700ml bottles of hand sanitizer to anyone that needs it or can’t afford it,” said owner Jeremy Baumann in the release. “We’ve transitioned some of our production to making hand sanitizer and we’re happy to support our community during this crazy time.”

The distillery is also taking online orders of whiskey, gin and canned cocktails and offering curbside pickup. Hand sanitizer can also be purchased: 700ml for $30 and 60ml for $4.

The distillery is located at 1155 Old Highway 40 Unit B. Online orders can be submitted here, or orders can be made by phone at (775) 971-4331.

Source: Verdi Local Distillery