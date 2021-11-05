Veterans Day event set for downtown Truckee
This Veterans Day a commemorative event will be held at Victory Plaza in Truckee to honor United States veterans.
The event — at the corner of Spring Street and Donner Pass Road — starts at 11 a.m. Thursday. It will begin with guest speaker and squadron commander of the Truckee Civil Air Patrol, Lt. Col. Patrick McDonough, followed by music from the Mountain Belles.
At 12:15 p.m. there will be a plaque dedication at the Truckee Veterans Memorial Building, at 10214 High St. The installment of the plaque has been roughly nine years in the making, according to American Legion Cmdr. Matt Hillock.
There will also be free food provided to veterans and their families by Wagon Trains Coffee Shop prior to a dedication performed by the American Legion Post No. 439. Everyone is invited to attend and commemorate the sacrifice of our nation’s veterans.
Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com
