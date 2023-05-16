VHR public forum May 25 in Meeks Bay; Applicants sought for advisory committee

MEEKS BAY, Calif. — El Dorado County District V Supervisor Brooke Laine is hosting a vacation home rental public forum for residents of Meeks Bay, Tahoma and surrounding area from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Meeks Bay Fire Station, located at 8041 State Route 89, in Meeks Bay.

The purpose of the forum is to present the Vacation Home Rental Program update presentation and to receive questions and comments — it is solely an information gathering exercise.

“This forum will allow for interested parties to hear the presentation that was made to the Board of Supervisors on May 2,” said Supervisor Brooke Laine. “We welcome your questions, comments, concerns and experiences related to the Vacation Home Rental Ordinance.”

The current VHR Ordinance has been in effect since September 2021. On May 2, the Board received a presentation on a Vacation Home Rental Program update and provided direction to staff regarding four amendments to the ordinance.

Supervisor Laine will be assembling a VHR Advisory Committee with Laine as the single decision maker to include staff and stakeholders to explore further potential adjustments or amendments to the ordinance.

Brooke Laine