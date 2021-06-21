Victim of Nevada City homicide, a British citizen, ID’d by authorities

A British man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds last week in Nevada City has been identified by authorities.

Jessic Clayton Robiere, 30, who had been living in Truckee, was identified as the man police found dead last Wednesday in a residence on Bodie Ridge Road, Nevada City, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Robiere is originally from Brighton, a city in the United Kingdom, although investigators believe he had recently been living at least part time at a residence listed to his name in Truckee.

It is not clear what Robiere was doing at the Bodie Ridge Road residence at the time that he died, although he apparently knew the owner of the residence, according to sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

The man authorities have identified as the primary suspect in Robiere’s death is dead, having died of gunshot wounds on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit with police in Eureka County, Nevada. The suspect was being pursued after he had shot and wounded a Nevada Transportation worker earlier in the day.





Little information is publicly available about this suspect. Authorities have not released the man’s identity and have not commented as to his possible motive in either the shooting in Eureka County or the homicide in Nevada City.

Authorities linked the Eureka County shooter to the Nevada City homicide after they ran his license plate during the vehicle pursuit, which investigators traced back to the address on Bodie Ridge Road. Nevada County deputies then conducted a search of that residence, where they located Robiere, who they found dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

It is not clear how the suspect was affiliated with the Bodie Ridge Road residence, or what connection, if any, he had to the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appeared as though Robiere had not been dead for more than a few days.

Nevada County authorities have been in touch with the United Kingdom consulate about Robiere’s death since last week, and had to wait to release his identity until the consulate could notify Robiere’s family in the United Kingdom, Scales said.

