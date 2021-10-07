Victim of Truckee homicide ID’d

From Truckee Police Department’s Facebook:

The Truckee Police Department would like to release additional information about the homicide that occurred at the Truckee Gateway Center on September 17, 2021.

The victim in this case has been identified as Ross Winkley (age 36). Winkley knew the suspect prior to the stabbing. Winkley had been in the Truckee area for a short time before his death and had no ties to the Truckee-Tahoe area. The suspect, Bryan Ewry, is currently in custody at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on the murder charge. This is still an active investigation. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Heath at 530-550-2331.

Previously posted

According to Truckee police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to reports of a stabbing at the Gateway shopping center parking lot. They found one person dead. An investigation led officers to identify Ewry as the other person involved in the incident. He was found nearby and arrested.





Source: Truckee police