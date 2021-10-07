Victim of Truckee homicide ID’d
From Truckee Police Department’s Facebook:
The Truckee Police Department would like to release additional information about the homicide that occurred at the Truckee Gateway Center on September 17, 2021.
The victim in this case has been identified as Ross Winkley (age 36). Winkley knew the suspect prior to the stabbing. Winkley had been in the Truckee area for a short time before his death and had no ties to the Truckee-Tahoe area. The suspect, Bryan Ewry, is currently in custody at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on the murder charge. This is still an active investigation. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Heath at 530-550-2331.
According to Truckee police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to reports of a stabbing at the Gateway shopping center parking lot. They found one person dead. An investigation led officers to identify Ewry as the other person involved in the incident. He was found nearby and arrested.
Source: Truckee police
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Victim of Truckee homicide ID’d
From Truckee Police Department’s Facebook: