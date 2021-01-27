VIDEO: Bobcat spotted in Kings Beach
Jaime Alessio took this video of a bobcat wandering around Kings Beach in broad daylight.
According to reader Betsy Taft, who submitted the video in an email to the Sierra Sun, it is rare to see a bobcat during the day as it prefers to hunt for food at night.
“They also stay away from humans and have no desire to have contact with them,” she wrote.
