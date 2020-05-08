VIDEO: Nevada County public health officer rescinds local stay-at-home order

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Nevada County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ken Cutler, has rescinded Nevada County’s local stay-at-home order which was originally set to expire on May 15.

Nevada County is now under the statewide order and looking toward meeting the state’s “readiness criteria” that will allow counties to move more quickly through Stage 2. Progress into Stage 2 will continue to be a thoughtful and phased approach to reopening.

“We thank everyone for following the stay-at-home order closely,” said Dr. Ken Cutler. “We are looking forward to working with our local businesses and employers to move safely with the state into Stage 2, but this is not a return to normal yet.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



For frequently asked questions about Nevada County rescinding Nevada County’s Stay-at-Home Order, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

FAQ on Rescinding the Local… by The Union on Scribd

State Guidelines on Stage 2

The Resilience Roadmap stages that California is using to guide its gradual reopening process are:

Stage 1: Safety and Preparedness

Stage 2: Lower-Risk Workplaces

Stage 3: Higher-Risk Workplaces

Stage 4: End of Stay-at-Home Order

The state has published guidelines for the initial “soft opening” of Stage 2 and the businesses that includes at covid19.ca.gov/roadmap. All businesses should review the guidance, prepare a plan, and post the checklist for your business industry in your workplace to show customers and employees that you’ve reduced the risk and are open for business. Before reopening, all facilities should:

Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them Implement individual control measures and screenings Implement disinfecting protocols Implement physical distancing guidance

The state is all allowing local health jurisdictions that meet the criteria set forth by the California Department of Public Health and follow the process in the Guidance to County governments to move through Stage 2 and reopen more businesses before the state as a whole. The state’s readiness criteria were released yesterday and Nevada County is on track to attest to being prepared to advance through Stage 2 reopenings.

“We are well-positioned and well-prepared to meet the state’s criteria,” said Jill Blake, public health director. “This readiness is due to the hard work and forward thinking of our Public Health team as well as the dedication and preparedness of our local partners including the hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and others who serve vulnerable populations.”

The state is planning to provide additional restaurant industry guidance for this latter part of Stage 2 on Tuesday.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency