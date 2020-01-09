VIDEO: Tahoe fund partners with filmaker to release ‘Twain’ inspired time-lapse

An image from 'Twain,' a time-lapse video by filmmaker Justin Majeczky.

TAHOE CITY — A new short, time-lapse film of Lake Tahoe, with a narrative inspired by the thoughts of American writer, satirist, publisher and lecturer Mark Twain, has been released by Reno-Tahoe local filmmaker Justin Majeczky in partnership with the nonprofit Tahoe Fund.

Twain – The Fairest Picture The Whole Earth Affords – Lake Tahoe from Justin Majeczky on Vimeo.

Created to showcase the awe-inspiring majesty of Lake Tahoe, once called the “fairest picture the whole world affords” by Twain, the film is also intended to generate awareness of the Tahoe Fund and the environmental projects it supports around the lake.



“Partnering with the Tahoe Fund on this project was a natural fit because of the fact that they’ve generated significant funding for and have led so many great environmental projects around the lake that perfectly align with what Mark Twain valued about Lake Tahoe,” said Justin Majeczky, filmmaker at Varient3 Productions. “I hope those who see ‘Twain’ will be introduced not only to the beauty of Lake Tahoe, but to the efforts of the Tahoe Fund so that more people are encouraged to become stewards of the environment and to care for Tahoe.”



“Justin is an incredibly talented local filmmaker who through his work, has helped raise awareness for Lake Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “By partnering with him as presenting sponsor of ‘Twain,’ our hope is to make more people aware not only of Tahoe, but how they can give back and ensure this special place can be appreciated by generations to come — just as it was by Mark Twain over 150 years ago.”

Video content for “Twain” was captured over the course of five years from a variety of vantage points, and throughout all seasons by Majeczky and other talented local filmmakers.

