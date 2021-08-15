Village at Gray’s Crossing partners donate $10k to Tahoe Fund

At an event hosted recently by Compass – the Oldham Group and the developers of the new Village at Gray’s Crossing to help launch the new community, the Tahoe Fund was awarded a $10,000 donation to aid in its efforts to support environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin.

“On behalf of the Tahoe Fund, we are so thankful to the Abbate family, Huff Construction, and Verakin Capital for their donation,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “As they celebrate the start of construction of this new community, it is heartwarming to see them also focus their efforts on supporting the Tahoe environment.”

The developers of The Village at Gray’s Crossing are committed to improving the region and contributing to environmental projects that benefit the community at large. Through this new partnership with the Tahoe Fund, they anticipate additional fundraising efforts as the development continues to contribute to projects that benefit the Basin and the surrounding region for generations to come.

“Being a successful company goes beyond our daily operations. For Huff Construction, it’s also about giving back and supporting each other, our planet, and the communities where we live and work,” said Gary Huff, CEO of Huff Construction. “The Tahoe Fund has been actively working on projects that enhance the sustainability of the Tahoe Basin and they’re the perfect organization to support as we look for meaningful ways to give back to our community.”

Since it launched in 2010, the Tahoe Fund has been a leader and convener in the completion of key environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin, focusing on projects designed to restore the forest, improve lake clarity, support more sustainable outdoor recreation, provide transportation solutions and create more stewards of the Tahoe environment. Flagship projects have included the acquisition of Johnson Meadow and the completion of the Tahoe East Shore Trail.

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and donate to the projects it supports at http://www.tahoefund.org .

Source: Tahoe Fund