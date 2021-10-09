Village Market to close, hit by worker shortage

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Village Market Owner Ron Stanger will be closing the Village Market after 42 years due a worker shortage that is affecting small family businesses all around Lake Tahoe.

“It wasn’t exactly what I was planning on doing,” said Stanger.

After buying the store in 2002 from his step-father, Stanger, 70, continued the work of his family and ran the store, but due to his meat-operator leaving on short notice, and a general lack of employees, Stanger has been unable to keep the store open.

“With such short notice, I was not able to locate someone else to take that role,” said Stanger. “I don’t know how to do it or have the staff to do it.”

The Village Market has been owned by Stanger since 2002, when he bought it from his step-father. The business has been in his family since 1979.

Photo by Miranda Jacobson

The market has had “Help Wanted” signs up in the windows for months, as many other stores in the Incline Village area. After searching extensively for more employees, Stanger decided it was time to shut down the family business for good.

As he reflected on his time at the market, he said he was most grateful for the memories he made that would stay with him forever.

“The best memories are the customers to be honest with you,” said Stanger. “I appreciate their friendship, their patronage, and all of that. You know, I think patronage is important, but I think their friendship, that’s the most important thing to me.”

Stanger said he’s hoping to keep doors open through October so that he can hold some final sales and liquidate what he needs to before retiring. Currently, all wine and liquor is 20% off, and Stanger said customers should keep a lookout for the newest sales as their posted.

For more information about Village Market, visit villagemarketincline.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun