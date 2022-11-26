Villager Candle Shop celebrates 15-year anniversary

Villager Candle Shop's storefront in the Northstar Village.

Provided / Villager Candle Shop

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Since 2007, Villager Candle Shop located in the village at Northstar California Resort has been providing unique experiences to inspire their customers to get crafty. For over a decade, owner Robin Huelsman has seen her customers grow up, her staff become family, and see her business evolve with the Northstar Village over the years. This year, Huelsman and her team are excited to celebrate Villager Candle Shop’s 15th year in business.

“I approached Northstar 15 years ago, and here we are today,” Huelsman said. “I’m incredibly grateful to be here and bring this experience to visitors, and it’s such an amazing experience being able to see children return each year during their winter vacation to Northstar.”

While Villager Candle Shop offers candle making, over the years, Huelsman’s business has evolved, providing more than just a customized candle making experience to her guests.

Customized pottery is one of the many unique crafting experiences available at Villager Candle Shop.

Provided / Villager Candle Shop

“It started out just as making candles, then we added pottery painting, soap making, mosaics, stuffing animals, wine glass painting, and even customized ornaments,” Huelsman said. “I’ve tried to add more things as the years have gone on to keep things fresh and fun.”

With over a decade in business, Huelsman reflects on her customers over the years, and although Villager Candle Shop is in a tourist hub, she recalls her favorite customers are always the children.

“I’ve watched children grow up, it’s the neatest thing that some kids came in at the very beginning of me opening my business, and I’ve watched them grow up through the years,” Huelsman said. “It has been so much fun to see these kids grow into teenagers and young adults.”

Villager Candle Shop entertains not just children, but also serves as a memorable spot for a lot of families each holiday season.

“We’ve become a sort of family tradition for a lot of families,” Huelsman said. “A lot of returning families come in on our opening weekend to make their annual Christmas ornaments.”

Children having fun at Villager Candle Shop.

Provided / Villager Candle Shop

Villager Candle Shop also offers customized ornament painting, free of charge, at Northstar’s annual Noel Nights event, that takes place from Dec. 3-17.

Huelsman reflects on the years her business has been open and recalls the days when her now-adult children once worked for her. Now, she has two adopted children, both 5 and 8 years old and is excited to be “starting all over” with younger kids, along with her adult children.

“It’s been a really special venture, and it’s amazing to see how much a part of the community our family and my business has become,” Huelsman said.

Passionate about continuing to bring these unique crafting to experiences to all her guests, Huelsman looks forward to seeing Villager Candle Shop continue to grow in the years to come.

Customized candles is the first service that Villager Candle Shop offered when they opened 15 years ago.

Provided / Villager Candle Shop

“We’ve really built some strong relationships with children and families over the years, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Huelsman said.

Villager Candle Shop is opening for their 15th season Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will be open all weekend long. The candle shop will move to regular, full-time hours in a few weeks. Villager Candle Shop is open for walk-ins during normal business hours, as well as is available by appointment. The shop is also available for events and parties.

For more information on Villager Candle Shop, call 530-562-8884, or visit their website at villagercandles.com.

Visit Villager Candle Shop’s physical location in the Northstar Village at 7001 N Village Dr Suite 7111, Truckee, CA 96161.