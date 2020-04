Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival hosted by Sierra Nevada Alliance

The Sierra Nevada Alliance invites you to celebrate Earth Day online with the Virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour. The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the virtual tour offers a way to appreciate the planet and inspire advocacy, while sheltering at home.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival On Tour combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. Each year, films are chosen so that you are inspired to take further action regarding issues that impact the environment, and humanity.

The Sierra Nevada Alliance is offering three ticket options: Session 1, Session 2, and a Children’s Session. Each film session lasts between 45 to 50 minutes with a compilation of short films. Film Session 1 and Film Session 2 feature specially selected environmental and adventure films meant to inspire local activism in the whole family. The Children’s film Program is specially designed to entertain a younger audience. It comes with curriculum activities to assist with your homeschooling efforts.

Tickets can be purchased now for $5 each session, on the Alliance Website. On the first day of the showing you will be emailed a link to watch the Film Program. You will then have five days to watch the film session. Session one and the Children’s Program will be available for viewing on April 22-26. Session 2 will be available to view on April 27- May 1.

Support Local Journalism Donate



To learn more and/or to purchase film session tickets, https://sierranevadaalliance.org/event/virtual-wild-and-scenic-film-festival/

All ticket sales support The Sierra Nevada Alliance, a 501(c)3 non profit which exists to elevate and support Sierra ecosystems and communities.

Source: Sierra Nevada Alliance