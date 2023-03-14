Visit Placer introduces Explorer Pass to promote county’s top attractions

Visit Placer is launching its first-ever free Explorer Pass, encouraging visitors and residents to explore dozens of locations throughout the county.

Provided/Visit Placer

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Visit Placer has launched a free Explorer Pass, encouraging visitors and residents to explore dozens of locations throughout the county.

With this free mobile-exclusive digital pass, participants can accumulate points and win prizes, while discovering outdoor recreation opportunities, community treasures, iconic downtown areas, combined with stops along the Wine and Ale Trail.

“We are proud to introduce Visit Placer’s Explorer Pass to leverage some of the most well-known places in Placer County, from outdoor recreation to the Wine and Ale Trail, to encourage visitors to try different experiences around the county,” said Visit Placer’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Haswell. “There is much to enjoy in Placer County and the Explorer Pass gives visitors the opportunity to see what each community has to offer.”

Participants using the free digital pass not only accumulate points for prizes, but each location check-in enters them into a grand prize Visit Placer Explorer Package, to be drawn by Nov. 15. The Explorer Pass will be active until November and new locations and prizes may be added throughout the program.

Visit Placer has partnered with Bandwango – the industry leader in gamification passes – to create a fun, easy-to-use mobile experience pass. Participants can sign up for the Explorer Pass by visiting visitplacer.com/visit-placers-explorer-pass and following a few steps to get their pass to unforgettable adventures in Placer County’s communities.

“Placer County is a super fun place to explore. It is chalk full of opportunities to discover your own epic moment,” Haswell said. “We thought it would be cool to make a game out of it.”

With Visit Placer’s Explorer Pass, you can check in at featured attractions and adventures throughout the county, and with each new adventure users become eligible for pass prizes. Explore the recreation-rich foothill communities including Colfax, Auburn, Lincoln, Newcastle, Loomis, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Roseville, Foresthill and Dutch Flat, each with their own town character and unique experiences. In addition, visitors can use the Explorer Pass to discover the mountain adventures served up in Placer County’s North Lake Tahoe region.

While the Explorer Pass features various museums, parks and attractions, it also includes stops along the Wine and Ale Trail, which includes 23 boutique wineries, 15 craft breweries, one craft distillery and dozens of tap rooms, wine bars, eateries and more. Some of the places that explorers can check in through the pass are:

Auburn Central Square

Colfax Heritage Museum

Commons Beach – Tahoe City

Downtown Lincoln – Beerman Plaza

Dueling Dogs Brewing Co.

Foresthill Bridge

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Lake Clementine Falls

Placer County Museum

Vernon Street Town Square

Wise Villa Winery

To view a full list of the locations included in the Explorer Pass, visit visitplacer.com/visit-placers-explorer-pass .For more information, visit visitplacer.com .