Visit Placer’s Explorer Pass is back to promote county’s top attractions

Placer County, Calif. – Visit Placer is proud to announce the return of the free Explorer Pass, encouraging visitors and residents to explore dozens of locations throughout the county. With this free mobile-exclusive digital pass, participants can accumulate points and win prizes, while discovering outdoor recreation opportunities, community treasures, iconic downtown areas, combined with stops along the Wine and Ale Trail. The 2024 Explorer Pass features new locations like High Hand Nursery and The Bernhard Museum Complex along with bigger and better prizes.

“We are so excited to bring back Visit Placer’s Explorer Pass to leverage some of the most well-known places in Placer County, from outdoor recreation to the Wine and Ale Trail, to encourage visitors to try different experiences around the county,” Visit Placer’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Haswell said. “Last year’s pass was such a success for both visitors and locals new to the area as it gives users the opportunity to see all that Placer County has to offer.”

Participants using the free digital pass not only accumulate points for prizes they can redeem such as a trail map bandana or a Visit Placer Yeti water bottle, but each location check-in enters them to win the grand prize of a 2024-2025 season Ikon Pass , courtesy of Palisades Tahoe, to be drawn by November 15, 2024. The Explorer Pass will be active until October 31, 2024, and new locations and prizes may be added throughout the program.

Visit Placer has partnered with Bandwango – the industry leader in gamification passes – to create a fun, easy-to-use mobile experience pass. Participants can sign up for the Explorer Pass by visiting visitplacer.com/visit-placers-explorer-pass and following a few easy steps to get their pass to unforgettable adventures in Placer County’s communities. Best of all, it’s free.

Explore the recreation-rich foothill communities including Colfax, Auburn, Lincoln, Newcastle, Loomis, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Roseville, Foresthill and Dutch Flat, each with their own town character and unique experiences. In addition, visitors can use the Explorer Pass to discover the mountain adventures served up in Placer County’s North Lake Tahoe region.

While the Explorer Pass features various museums, parks and attractions, it also includes stops along the Wine and Ale Trail, which includes 24 boutique wineries, 19 craft breweries, 2 craft cideries and 1 craft distillery and dozens of tap rooms, wine bars, eateries and more. Some of the places that explorers can check in through the pass are:

Auburn Central Square

Colfax Heritage Museum

Commons Beach – Tahoe City

Downtown Lincoln – Beerman Plaza

Dueling Dogs Brewing Co.

Foresthill Bridge

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Lake Clementine Falls

Placer County Museum

Sierra College Natural History Museum

Vernon Street Town Square

Wise Villa Winery

To view a full list of the locations included in the Explorer Pass, visit visitplacer.com/visit-placers-explorer-pass .

For more information on Visit Placer and the adventure the county has to offer, visit visitplacer.com .