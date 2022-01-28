Visit Tahoe-Truckee launches ‘Sustainable Truckee’ winter programs

Visit Truckee-Tahoe recently launched six Sustainable Truckee programs and sponsorships for the 2021/22 winter season. These include winter trailhead signs, sponsorship of Truckee Trails Foundation winter trail host ambassadors, a digital winter recreation map, sponsorship of Tahoe Backcountry Alliance West End Beach snow plowing, the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card matching campaign, and 61 flagpole banners in Historic Downtown Truckee.

Following the success of Sustainable Truckee summer programs, Visit Truckee-Tahoe produced two versions of winter trailhead signage to address backcountry skiers and sledding/snow play users. Twenty signs were printed in English and Spanish and are intended to help alleviate roadside overuse challenges at 15 popular backcountry access locations including Donner Summit Sno-Park and West End Beach (Donner Lake). Signs display nine scannable QR codes to educate users about parking, access, shuttles, weather, avalanche conditions, and winter preparedness with in-depth “know before you go” information.

To expand parking and establish an easy-access snow play area, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance (BCA) was selected as a Sustainable Truckee Sponsorship $7,000 recipient for winter 2022. This sponsorship increases the number of cleared parking spots from 20 to 60 at West End Beach parking lot, providing additional access for snow play users and backcountry skiers seeking access to the Donner Lake Run. Truckee Recreation and Parks District (TRPD) partnered up on the West End Beach mission by supplying a porta-potty and weekly trash pickup.

“Collaboration between multiple organizations is truly how we are going to tackle high visitation challenges together, as a community,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO.

In addition, the Sustainable Truckee initiative added sponsorship of two winter trail host ambassadors managed by the Truckee Trails Foundation. Hosts check on popular trailheads, educate visitors about Leave No Trace principles, maintain trailhead signage, report nuisances, and help cultivate a friendly and positive outdoor experience for all.

With feedback from Truckee Trails Foundation and the Tahoe National Forest, a NEW Sustainable Truckee Winter Recreation Map (Beta) was developed by GIS specialist RnD Trail Solutions and launched in January 2022. This digital, interactive map provides area orientation and location points for designated sledding/snow play areas, downhill and cross country ski resorts, backcountry trailhead parking, Town of Truckee’s scenic paved paths (plowed), and emergency services. Feedback is requested from early map users to improve the Beta version.

“At RnD Trail Solutions, we are excited to work with an organization like Visit Truckee-Tahoe. Their commitment to improving community access and amenities is a testament to doing good by doing well,” said Dustin Young, RnD Trail Solutions Co-Founder.

In Historic Downtown Truckee, 61 Sustainable Truckee flagpole banners are displayed on posts from the Railyard to Burger Me. The banners show beautiful, vibrant images by local photographers with the Tahoe-Truckee regional “Take Care” message.

“We’re excited to see the broad impact of Sustainable Truckee this winter,” said Siobhan Kenney, Director of Sustainable Tourism. “These programs and sponsorships are a win-win for visitors and locals, and we’re always open to feedback.”

Last but not least, to fund more local stewardship sponsorships, VTT launched the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card with a unique matching campaign. For every card sold, Visit Truckee-Tahoe will match 25% of card value up to $25K for Sustainable Truckee Sponsorships in 2022 such as wildfire messaging, carbon sequestration via meadow restoration, and graffiti removal. The card is a digital, community-based gift card redeemable at more than 46 small businesses in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

To view all programs and learn more, visit http://www.SustainableTruckee.org .

Source: Visit Tahoe-Truckee