Visit Truckee-Tahoe celebrates $123k in Sustainable Truckee Gift Card sales

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT) announced a major milestone for the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card program, which has now generated over $123,000 in sales since the launch in December 2021. More than 1,500 individual transactions have contributed to this achievement, with 74% of total sales coming from Truckee/Tahoe residents. This strong local support underscores the community’s commitment to shopping locally and advancing sustainable initiatives.

Launched as one of VTT’s 20+ Sustainable Truckee initiatives, the program is uniquely designed to support Truckee’s local businesses while also funding key sustainability programs. For every gift card purchased, VTT contributes a 25% match towards Sustainable Truckee programs such as TART Connect, plowing at West End Beach for winter parking, and Johnson Canyon trailhead development plans with the Truckee Donner Land Trust. The Sustainable Truckee Gift Card program aligns with the organization’s mission to promote, protect and enhance Truckee as an authentic mountain town.

The Sustainable Truckee Gift Card is redeemable at over 60 local businesses, including restaurants, shops, hotels, and adventure providers, making it an ideal way for residents and visitors to support the local community. Top local merchants with the highest redemption rates include Grocery Outlet, Coffeebar, FiftyFifty Brewing Co., Mountain Hardware, and Old Town Tap. With the holiday season approaching, it also makes a perfect gift for Truckee enthusiasts who want to shop locally and give back to the environment.

“We’re thrilled to see how the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card has resonated with our community and visitors,” said Jackie Calvert, Director of Tourism Marketing & Management for Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “This program not only promotes our local businesses but also advances our Sustainable Truckee efforts.”

As part of the organization’s broader sustainability mission, the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card program aligns with the Visit Truckee-Tahoe Two Year Strategic Plan, which prioritizes sustainable tourism, environmental stewardship, and community well-being. Through programs like this, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is creating opportunities for visitors and locals alike to actively participate in Truckee’s long-term sustainability initiatives.

Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards can be purchased online at visittruckeetahoe.com , offering a convenient and thoughtful holiday gift choice for anyone looking to support Truckee’s local economy and stewardship initiatives. Businesses spending $1,000 or more on gift cards for holiday gifts have the option of purchasing “Patron Cards” in bulk with no e-delivery fees.