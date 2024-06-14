Visit Truckee-Tahoe celebrates five years as sponsor of Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race

This event features three revised and challenging routes through Tahoe National Forest.

Provided / VTT

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe announced the return of the Truckee Tahoe Gravel on June 29, 2024, organized by Bike Monkey. This year’s race is set to be more thrilling than ever with significant updates designed to enhance the competitive experience and spectator enjoyment.

The event features three scenic and challenging routes, expertly redesigned by Bike Monkey to maximize the experience of riding through the Tahoe National Forest on mixed-terrain. Competitors can now choose from three expanded distances, each starting and finishing at Riverview Sports Park in Truckee:

Truckee Gravel XL: 103.4 miles and 7,819 ft elevation climb. The XL route truly showcases the best gravel riding that the Truckee region and Tahoe National Forest have to offer. Riders will visit an area that many people seldom explore on a gravel bike. It is expected to take competitors a minimum of 6 hours to complete this course.

103.4 miles and 7,819 ft elevation climb. The XL route truly showcases the best gravel riding that the Truckee region and Tahoe National Forest have to offer. Riders will visit an area that many people seldom explore on a gravel bike. It is expected to take competitors a minimum of 6 hours to complete this course. Truckee Gravel 70: 66.39 miles and 4,267 ft elevation climb. The 70 is a great middle-of-the-road option with amazing dirt riding. With an expanded medium-distance course, the 70 will take top competitors approximately 4 hours to finish.

66.39 miles and 4,267 ft elevation climb. The 70 is a great middle-of-the-road option with amazing dirt riding. With an expanded medium-distance course, the 70 will take top competitors approximately 4 hours to finish. Truckee Gravel 30: 25.43 miles and 1,654 ft elevation climb. While not quite a beginner route, it features a higher percentage of pavement to gravel compared with the longer routes. For the first time, the shortest route is now scored, and top finishers will partake in the podium presentation.

Truckee-Tahoe Locals can receive a 20% locals discount on race registration fees at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/gravel .

The event concludes with a vibrant post-race festival at Riverview Sports Park, starting at noon. The festival will feature local vendors, delicious food, and craft beer, and music. All are welcome, and a free bike valet offered by Truckee Trails Foundation will be available for anyone who rides their bike to the event. Festival-goers can cheer on race finishers as they return back to the event venue and mingle with many of today’s top athletes in gravel racing.

On June 29, Truckee will welcome back Truckee Tahoe Gravel for the fifth year Provided / VTT

“The new routes not only challenge the riders but also make it possible for friends and family to celebrate right at the finish line,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “We’re thrilled this race is returning for its fifth year. Hosting this type of event in Truckee builds a bike-friendly culture and supports our local economy by bringing in overnight visitors to the region.”

Carlos Perez, Event Director, added, “The 2024 edition of Truckee Gravel is set to redefine expectations with routes that offer an unparalleled biking experience, including a long course that surpasses 100 miles, showcasing breathtaking views of the Sierra Buttes and exploring rarely ventured areas around Truckee. We’re thrilled about the unique challenges and massive scope of this year’s race.”

Registration for the 2024 Truckee Tahoe Gravel is now open. For more details on the race routes and to register, visit http://www.TruckeeTahoeGravel.com .