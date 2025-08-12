Visit Truckee-Tahoe CEO to retire; New Executive Director named

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Visit Truckee-Tahoe Board of Directors announces the retirement of CEO Colleen Dalton in September 2025 after a decade leading the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) and a 30-year career in adventure travel and tourism. Jackie Calvert, currently Director of Tourism Management, will succeed Dalton as Executive Director following a nine-month transition. In addition, last May VTT hired Tracy Weingard as Director of Brand & Marketing with 25 years of experience. Dalton will stay on in an advisory role to provide mentorship and continuity for strategic priorities.

“We are so grateful for Colleen’s foundational building of Visit Truckee-Tahoe, balancing the economic benefits of tourism with community. We are also very excited about VTT’s future with Jackie and Tracy. Our succession plan is a true reflection of VTT”s mission: to promote, protect and enhance Truckee as an authentic mountain town” stated VTT Chair Kerrie Racicot and owner of Tahoe Truckee Vacation Properties.

Colleen Dalton

Among her many accomplishments, Dalton served five years with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce 2015-2020 as Director of Tourism & Economic Development, overseeing Truckee’s first TTBID. During her tenure, Dalton guided the creation of the Truckee Jobs Collective, Truckee Core Values Fund, Truckee Cultural District, “Base Camp for a Big Life” brand position and Citizen Quality of Life surveys. Dalton also developed Truckee’s Economic Impact of Tourism Report, first measured at $149M in 2019 now at $245M in 2024, of which 85% is local spending by lodging guests.

Dalton first introduced the concept of “Destination Stewardship” to the Chamber’s TTBID Committee in 2018 as crucial to protecting Truckee’s future as a community and desirable destination. This led to the formation of Truckee’s first official tourism authority, Visit Truckee-Tahoe in 2020 with a Board of lodging business owners and one Town of Truckee seat.

As CEO, Dalton steered the organization’s early years during Covid-19 with the launch of “Sustainable Truckee” an umbrella initiative for TTBID funded programs (i.e. Trail Ambassadors, TART) and stewardship visitor messaging. VIP Partnerships with Ski Areas, Nevada County, Town of Truckee, Truckee Trails Foundation and more were formed to mitigate and manage peak period visitation impacts.

Dalton also served on the Lake Tahoe Stewardship Council after two advisory years helping to develop the Basin’s first Tahoe Stewardship Plan. Dalton served on Cal Travel Association’s Sustainability Committee and Visit California Regional Stewardship Plan Advisory Council. In 2022, on behalf of VTT, Dalton received the Sustainable Destination Stewardship Award from Visit California. In 2025, Dalton participated in the George Washington Institute of Tourism Studies research on the impact of destination stewardship on tourism policy and best practices.

Jackie Calvert

VTT’s transition to the next leader began with recruiting Jackie Calvert in May 2024. Jackie served 11.5 years at Palisades Tahoe/Squaw Valley Ski Corp in multiple marketing roles. Dalton and Calvert’s overlap period at VTT resulted in the successful renewal of a 10-year TTBID, Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s updated Two Year Strategic Plan, Tourism Economic Impact Report and Brand position, in addition to the redesign of VisitTruckeeTahoe.com (in progress).

Learn More – VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/about