Visit Truckee-Tahoe contributes $35K to expand downtown Truckee holiday lighting

TRUCKEE, Calif.- Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT) announced a $35,000 contribution from the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TTBID) to expand the Downtown Truckee Holiday Lighting Program.

With this funding for the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association (TDMA), locals and visitors can expect an even bigger and brighter experience as the lighting display now extends into new areas, including West River Street with recently improved streetscaping and the Railyard. The program also includes the introduction of new snowflake lightpole features, designed to create a “winter wonderland” feeling, complimenting the traditional candy canes.

Truckee’s TBID fund is generated by a 1.25% Tourism Fee on lodging, managed by Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “When overnight lodging visitors spend an average of $299 per day on accommodations, dining, and shopping (five times more than day visitors) – attractions like the magic of holiday lights downtown contribute significantly to the local economy​​​.” said Jackie Calvert, Director of Tourism Marketing & Management of Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

“The enhanced lighting program promises to boost local businesses by drawing visitors and locals alike to explore downtown Truckee while we promote the TDMA’s Festive Fridays December shopping events. Illuminating the charm of Historic Downtown Truckee and establishing it as a well-lit and safe winter attraction invites foot traffic, boosts local businesses, and contributes to Truckee’s economic vitality especially in slow periods. By supporting this program, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is investing in a tradition that not only enhances our community’s charm but also strengthens Truckee’s reputation as a must-visit holiday destination to shop, dine, lodge and home base for skiing and riding.” continued Calvert.

Visit Truckee-Tahoe is dedicated to promoting, protecting and enhancing Truckee as an authentic mountain town. Learn more about TDMA’s mission and about Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s Two-Year Strategic Plan here .