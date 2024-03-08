Visit Truckee-Tahoe distributes sledding map, funds snowplowing

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe printed and distributed 11 X 17 Sledding & Snow Play Maps that highlight 15 locations in Truckee and nearby Ski Areas. Per the tourism authority, the printed map helps Truckee businesses, Truckee Welcome Center and hotels educate and mitigate issues with overuse. Map messaging includes responsible leave no trace instructions and a QR code pointing to the daily Truckee-Tahoe Travel Alert.

“Sledding in Truckee” is one of the most popular Google search phrases in winter for VisitTruckeeTahoe.com” said CEO Visit Truckee-Tahoe Colleen Dalton “the goal is to corral visitors to official areas with restrooms, parking, trash bins and proper snow clearing.”

For the third winter, Visit Truckee-Tahoe funded snow clearing at one of the most popular newer snow play locations at Donner Lake, West End Beach. Snow clearing for 50 parking spaces is paid for by VTT to support a partnership with Truckee Recreation and Parks District and the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. Families can safely snow play with plenty of parking while off piste skiers access the backcountry. The collaboration and was highlighted during Congressman Kiley’s recent visit to the location as an example of how this community is working together to advance conservation values and improve winter outdoor recreation access.

The map was printed in quantities of 50, glue backed on cardboard and distributed for free to Truckee recreation and retail businesses and the Truckee Welcome Center. The map is available to download at VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/sledding and requests for free map pads can be sent to contact@visittruckeetahoe.com .