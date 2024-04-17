Visit Truckee-Tahoe hires Director of Tourism Marketing & Management

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces executive team expansion with the hiring of Jackie Calvert as the Director of Tourism Marketing & Management.

Since 2011, Calvert has held marketing management positions at Palisades Tahoe, with a three year hiatus running her own startup Unbound Communications. Most recently as Palisade Tahoe’s Digital Marketing Director, Calvert and her team are the recipients of the March 2024 Visit California Poppy Awards for “Best Paid Brand Campaign – Two Mountains, Now United.

Calvert was also responsible for leading the Palisades Tahoe marketing Team on all Ski Area digital communications, including the new parking reservation program which resulted in taking 22,698 cars off the road, convincing 5,000 riders to take part in the park & ride program, and also yielding a 154% increase in the average number of people per car, parking at the ski area.

“We were looking for a candidate who had destination, ski area and/or hospitality experience with skill sets that will help communicate VTT’s role and responsibility to our tourism-dependent mountain town” stated CEO, Colleen Dalton. “VTT’s Two Year Strategic Plan is structured to balance economy, community and stewardship. Jackie’s career as a place-based marketing strategist with a passion for brand storytelling is the ideal fit. We are also so honored that she is a long-time Truckee local coming from Palisades Tahoe, one of VTT’s most VIP Partners,” continued Dalton. Calvert joins the organization on May 6, 2024.

Calvert grew up skiing in a family with roots in the winter sports industry. She enjoys living in Truckee with her husband and young family. She earned her Bachelors of Science with a minor in entrepreneurship at Sierra Nevada College Ski Business & Resort Management in 2010.