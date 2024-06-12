Visit Truckee-Tahoe invests $570,195 in TART Connect shuttle

Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT), the official tourism authority, is proud to announce a significant milestone in their commitment to sustainable destination management. With funding totaling $570,195 to date over three fiscal years (22/23-24/25) Visit Truckee-Tahoe played a pivotal role in helping Truckee’s TART Connect launch and get off the ground. The free, on-demand microtransit shuttle serves both visitors and residents of Truckee.

Truckee TART Connect, perhaps best explained to newcomers as a “Mountain Uber,” offers convenient, door-to-door rides via an easy-to-use app. Operating seven days a week in all Truckee neighborhoods, the “around town” shuttle service is an example of the organization’s dedication to reducing traffic and parking issues and promoting environmentally friendly transportation options in Truckee.

VTT’s funding contribution to the Town of Truckee who oversees TART Connect, aligns with VTT’s Two Year Strategic Plan FY 23/24-24/25, which emphasizes sustainability and destination management. TART Connect is a cornerstone of this strategy and provides an innovative solution that benefits both visitors and local residents.

“We are incredibly proud to sponsor the Truckee TART Connect initiative for a third fiscal year,” said Kerrie Racicot, Board Chair of Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s investment underscores our commitment to sustainable tourism, community well-being, and protecting our beautiful environment. By contributing to free, on-demand transportation, we are reducing traffic congestion, helping locals get to work, parents get kids to activities and visitors out of their cars. This lessens our environmental impact while fostering a more connected and accessible community for our residents and visitors.”

While this initiative has only been in operation since summer 2022, key metrics indicate that TART Connect is making a positive impact. Town of Truckee’s most recent study indicates:

Projected 2024 ridership will exceed 200,000 trips. Before the launch of TART Connect, public transportation ridership was 32,000 trips in a year.

Ridership continues to grow and is currently averaging 590 trips per day, with a monthly average 16,327 trips in 2024.

Most riders are residents (56% to 61%) or second homeowners (18%). Overnight visitors made up 11%-13% while day visitors made up 2%- 4%.

While Tart Connect is primarily used by local residents, ridership for overnight visitors has grown from 6% in the first year to 13% in 2024. This progress highlights VTT’s ongoing efforts to promote and message this service to hotel and short term rental visitors.

“From day one we have focused on educating and encouraging our overnight visitors to use TART Connect,” said Jackie Calvert, Director of Tourism Marketing & Management for Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “We know there is still work to do to increase usage and we’ll continue to educate visitors on the convenience and benefits of the service. As community members, we can continue to help spread the word to house guests, visitors and friends to take advantage of this incredible service.”