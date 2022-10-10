Visit Truckee Tahoe launches fall lodging offer

Sustainable Truckee Fall Lodging Offer.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit Truckee-Tahoe launched the Sustainable Truckee Fall Lodging Offer, a promotion that supports tourism-dependent businesses, thanks the community, and funds stewardship projects.

Visitors who book lodging in Truckee get a $100 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card to shop, dine, drink and play at 49 Truckee businesses. In addition, Visit Truckee-Tahoe sets aside $25 per booking for stewardship projects, a fund now at $7,500 with a $25,000 goal for 2022.

Truckee-Tahoe locals who refer a friend to the promotion also get a $50 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card to shop local. To refer a friend, locals share the Fall Lodging Offer at visittruckeetahoe.com/falloffer and receive a $50 gift card the day their friend, a verified lodging guest, checks in.

The Fall Lodging Offer is available to visitors who book two or more nights of lodging in Truckee through Dec. 21, excluding Thanksgiving weekend, for a minimum total value of $300. Guests choose from Truckee’s 12 hotels and over 1,200 professionally and independently managed vacation rentals.

Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are digital community-based cards redeemable at 49 locations in Truckee – restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, retail shops, yoga/wellness studios, and outdoor guide companies. View the list of participating merchants at visittruckeetahoe.com/giftcard .

Aside from the Fall Lodging Offer, Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are available to purchase in bulk for employees and as e-gifts for family and friends.

Since its formation in 2020, Visit Truckee-Tahoe has contributed $334,874 to over 17 stewardship projects including Truckee’s free microtransit shuttle (TART Connect), free bike valet at Music in the Park and Truckee Thursdays, two all-inclusive and adaptive trails for EveryBody summer trail ambassadors, recreate responsibly trailhead signage, and more.

A limited number of $50 gift cards for lodging referrals are available. For more information, contact the agency at visittruckeetahoe.com/contact or call 530-536-0540.