Visit Truckee-Tahoe launches new official tourism website for visitors

Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the new official tourism authority for Truckee, announced the launch of http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com , a 50 page tourism management and promotion website is now the leading source for visitor information. The site reflects an organizational focus on balancing a healthy Truckee tourism economy with stewardship and sustainability.

Notable differences on the new visitor website include 40% of primary navigation dedicated to Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s Sustainable Truckee initiative in addition to Made Naturally, a section about Truckee-Tahoe’s natural and cultural history with photos and information about the Tahoe National Forest, wildlife, plants, Native American history, early settlers and California ski culture including the uniqueness of Donner Summit.

The Sustainable Truckee section explains ten new summer 2021 programs launched to educate visitors about how to recreate responsibly and travel sustainability in addition to “Welcoming Visitors to Take Care.” The Take Care message is an extension of the Tahoe Fund’s “Take Care Tahoe” campaign which is also reflected in new historic downtown Truckee flagpole banners, in addition to 36 trailhead signs produced by Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

“One new Sustainable Truckee program of critical importance to both visitors and residents is the new Visit Truckee-Tahoe Truckee Travel Alert — a hub of ‘know before you go’ information on wildfire preparedness, fire bans, power outage potential, trail conditions, weather alerts, traffic, lookout cams, and more,” stated Siobhan Kenney, Brand and Stewardship Communications Manager.

The Truckee Travel Alert also addresses immediate, real-time environmental crises that can happen at any moment including wildfire threats and power outages. Working with multiple emergency agencies including Town of Truckee Police Department, Truckee Donner PUD, Truckee Fire Protection District and Nevada County, Visit Truckee-Tahoe also produced two new Visitor Guides for Truckee Power Outages and Wildfire Preparedness.





Visitors and residents, especially in front line service positions, are encouraged to share the daily Truckee Travel Alert at https://www.visittruckeetahoe.com/travelalert by saying “Google Truckee Travel Alert.”

Visit Truckee-Tahoe invites visitors and residents to tour http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com and to submit feedback and recommendations to improve the website as a tool for welcoming respectful visitors to choose, and experience Truckee mindfully.

Sustainable Truckee partners include Town of Truckee, Nevada County, Truckee Donner Land Trust, Truckee Tahoe Airport District and Truckee Fire Protection District.

About Visit Truckee-Tahoe

Established in August 2020, Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT) is the 501c6 Destination Marketing & Management Organization for Truckee. Visit Truckee-Tahoe is guided by a 2020-2025 Management District Plan that is funded by the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District 1.25% tourism fee on lodging. A seven member VTT Board of Directors prioritizes sustainability, visitation management and a balanced tourism economy.

Source: Visit Truckee-Tahoe