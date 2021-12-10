Visit Truckee-Tahoe launches ‘Sustainable Truckee Gift Card’

With the holiday shopping season underway, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is excited to announce the new Sustainable Truckee Gift Card, a community-based digital gift card that is redeemable at a growing list of Truckee-Tahoe lodging, restaurants, retailers, adventure guides, fitness, wellness providers and more.

Over 40 Truckee and North Lake Tahoe businesses opted into the program in just two weeks of Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s invitation to join. Any Truckee and North Lake Tahoe business that accepts Mastercard payments can participate in just three easy steps.

Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are purchased online only. Cards are sent as e-gifts to arrive on a specified date with a personal message to family, friends, or colleagues via email, text or print/hard copy.

“Shopping local has huge economic benefits,” says Siobhan Kenney, Brand & Stewardship Communications Manager for Visit Truckee-Tahoe. “Studies show that local independent retailers circulate 47% of their revenue back into the community, compared to just 14% by national chains. When a Sustainable Truckee Gift Card is redeemed, those dollars go directly to local business owners, local employees, local goods and services, and charitable giving within our community.”

Recipients may redeem cards at a variety of participating merchants in Truckee-Tahoe (including Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House, Old Town Tap, Tahoe Mountain Sports, Word After Word Books, Martis Valley Massage, and many more), and can mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations.





For employers looking for employee gifts, bulk card purchases are an easy way to support the Truckee business community, keeping dollars local while also contributing to Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s Sustainable Truckee initiative to sponsor more programs that protect and enhance Truckee.

All-digital and always redeemable using a smartphone, the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card is an easy option for the holidays, real estate closing gifts, birthdays, coach/teacher appreciation, babysitters, employee recognition, or just a special treat for family, friends, or visitors.

HOW IT WORKS

For every card sold, Visit Truckee-Tahoe will match 25% of card value (up to $25,000 total) for Sustainable Truckee sponsorships such as meadow restoration (carbon sequestration), trail work, graffiti cleanup, wildfire prevention messaging and more in 2022.

Free for businesses to participate, the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card is open to Truckee and North Lake Tahoe restaurants, retailers, adventure guides, fitness centers, and wellness providers to join in three easy steps. Sign up ASAP to be featured in Visit Truckee-Tahoe holiday promotions.

Give the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card as gifts or rewards. With a rapidly growing list of participating merchants, the Sustainable Truckee Gift Card includes a robust mix of locally owned businesses – lodging, restaurants, retail, adventure guides, fitness and wellness providers – making it the perfect gift for employee rewards, anniversary gifts, customer appreciation, survey incentives, contests, etc. Get more information about bulk purchases here.

This holiday season, give the gift that builds a Sustainable Truckee. Buy now at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/sustainable-truckee-gift-card-truckee .

Source: Visit Truckee-Tahoe