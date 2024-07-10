Visit Truckee-Tahoe launches sustainable Truckee Visitors Guide, promotes responsible tourism

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe (VTT) unveiled its latest initiative, the Sustainable Truckee Visitors Guide. This digital and printed guidebook is designed to educate visitors on how to enjoy Truckee responsibly. The initiative is part of VTT’s broader Sustainable Truckee program, which includes over 20 programs (such as $570,195 in funding for TART Connect) aimed at balancing tourism with environmental stewardship and community well-being.

The Guide offers visitors mountain-savvy tips on how to reduce waste, leave no trace, use the TART Connect shuttle, and how to be a good neighbor when renting a home. The guide’s top ten messages targeting visitors are:

Stay Informed with real-time updates on weather, roads, and events via the Truckee-Tahoe Travel Alert and detailed Visitor Guides covering everything from bear safety to sustainable transportation. Reduce waste by utilizing Truckee’s Reusable Green Box program for takeout, avoiding single-use waste, and packing a reusable water bottle. Respect the land, water, & wildlife by adhering to Leave No Trace principles and managing pet waste responsibly Promote Dark Skies by reducing light pollution to enhance stargazing and support wildlife. Get around car-free & lower emissions by using TART Connect shuttle, E-bikes, and enjoying a walk on Truckee’s extensive network of scenic paved trails. Be a good neighbor by embodying the mountain town spirit of kindness, safety, and respect for the environment and community. Book lodging directly to support local businesses and choosing accommodations that meet Sustainable Truckee Eco/Green Standards. Shop and dine locally to support Truckee’s economy and sustainability goals Sustainable Truckee Gift Card Program: Purchase a digital gift card that is redeemable at 65 locally owned businesses in Truckee. VTT matches 25% to fund local stewardship projects. Give back through volunteerism initiatives, dive into Truckee’s rich history and share your sustainable experience with others.

The Sustainable Truckee Visitors Guide is freely distributed to local lodging, businesses and the Truckee Welcome Center and is available digitally at VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/visitorsguide . To learn more about Sustainable Truckee and the 20 programs that make up this strategic initiative, visit VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/programs .