Visit Truckee-Tahoe partners with Barracuda Championship

The Barracuda Championship returns to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course July 14-17. | Courtesy photo

While all eyes are on athletes and celebrities at this week’s American Century Championship, it will be professionals taking center stage next week as the Barracuda Championship returns to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course for a third year.

Visit Truckee-Tahoe on Tuesday announced a partnership with the PGA Tour event that will include plans to sort waste from the tournament and reuse materials that will be brought in for the four days of play like lumber, turf, and screened mesh.

“We’ve placed a large emphasis on and realized the importance of making our event more sustainable and beneficial to the Truckee community and we’re thankful to include Visit Truckee-Tahoe and the Sustainable Truckee initiative as a vital partner in these efforts,” said Chris Hoff, tournament director for the Barracuda Championship.

Visit Truckee-Tahoe will supply Sustainable Truckee branded waste and recycling receptacles. Roughly 40 Truckee High School students will help attendees with waste sorting throughout the tournament and within each of the hospitality venues.

The 24th Barracuda Championship will get underway Thursday at Old Greenwood’s par-72, 7,518-yard course. The tournament is the only one in the PGA to use the Modified Stableford scoring format, which, rather than counting strokes, involves scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole. The purse for the tournament is $3.7 million. Last year’s winner took home $630,000 of a $3.5 million purse.

This year’s field includes 156 Players, of which 106 golfers are PGA Tour members and 50 players are European Tour members.

Notably, the Barracuda Championship will be the first PGA Tour event to accept cryptocurrency for the purchase of tickets, hospitality, and sponsorship packages.

The tournament is scheduled for July 14 through 17. Parking and daily grounds tickets, starting at $35, must be purchased in advance. No onsite ticket purchases will be available. A limited number of military members and first responders with proper verification will receive complimentary tickets to the tournament on Thursday, July 14.

For more information on the Barracuda Championship or to purchase tickets visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .