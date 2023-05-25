Visit Truckee-Tahoe partners with FlashVote for community survey

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit Truckee-Tahoe has chosen FlashVote, a scientific survey service, for listening to what the Truckee community wants and needs. Results will help inform the Visit Truckee-Tahoe strategic plan, including stewardship. Results are also immediately made public and shared with entities and organizations who can benefit from statistically valid feedback relevant to areas within their jurisdiction and authority.

The first survey is planned for June 7. To ensure all voices are heard, anyone can sign up at FlashVote.com/Truckee before June 7. Additional surveys will follow in 2023.

While the target audience is local Truckee residents (part and full-time), anyone with an interest can participate including incoming commuters and second homeowners who rent their property. Surveys are live for only 48 hours, average one minute, and are sent via text or email. Fully transparent results are made public, with advanced filtering tools (renters, homeowners, primary, secondary homeowners, age, etc.) right after the survey ends.

“FlashVote surveys are trusted by cities, counties, and special districts in 30+ states including California,” said Colleen Dalton, Visit Truckee-Tahoe CEO. “When important decisions are considered for the Visit Truckee-Tahoe strategic plan including stewardship, we want to ensure statistically relevant input from the community,” continued Dalton who utilized FlashVote for the Truckee Quality of Life surveys (funded by the Town of Truckee) in her prior position as Director of Tourism and Economic Development with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce 2015-2020.

“Many entities, with jurisdiction and authority, are needed to help make Truckee better for everyone, both visitors and residents. Listening to the community about what matters most to their quality of life with survey data will help all of us set priorities through convening and discussion.” said Dalton.

FlashVote was first used by the Town of Truckee in 2015 as a pilot customer. FlashVote has also worked with other local agencies including Tahoe City PUD, Placer County, Tahoe Donner Association, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport District

