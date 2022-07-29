Visit Truckee-Tahoe publishes guides for wildfires, planned power outages

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As smoke from California’s wildfires lingers in the region, Visit Truckee-Tahoe has published a pair of guides to help residents and visitors prepare for wildfires and planned power outages.

“Wildfires are a part of California’s brand image with frequent national news coverage of active fires every summer/fall now,” said Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe, in a news release. “It is critical that Visit Truckee-Tahoe as the tourism authority communicates accurate, factual information while ensuring hoteliers and short term rental owners are prepared and communicating with their guests on what to expect and how to protect our community.”

A project of the Sustainable Truckee initiative, the two guides provide 14 pages of comprehensive information and direct links to resources about travel during wildfire season, prevention of human-caused fires, current fire bans, how to be prepared for power outages, potential evacuation, and more. Guides are located at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/alert and are constantly updated as conditions dictate.

VTT developed the guides with input from Sustainable Truckee VIP partners including Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Tahoe National Forest, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Truckee Fire Protection District, and emergency services officials at Town of Truckee and Nevada County.

The Visitor’s Guide to Wildfire Season reminds everyone to report wildfire safety concerns by not hesitating to call 911. Details include advice for visitors on current fire bans, fire weather, Red Flag Warnings, roads and traffic information, how to get emergency alerts, evacuation zones, and which social media profiles to look at for breaking news.

The Visitor’s Guide to Planned Power Outages is the primary and most comprehensive resource in Truckee to date for visitors to learn about local planned power outages and to get advice on what to expect before and during the outage, whether they are staying in a hotel or short-term rental.

“During wildfire season, periods of extreme fire weather may be forecast, in which case NV Energy will de-energize transmission power supply to Truckee, resulting in town-wide power outages that could last one to many days,” said Public Information and Strategic Affairs Director for Truckee Donner Public Utility District Steven Poncelet, in a news release.

The district, which is dependent on the transmission of electricity from NV Energy, is part of Nevada’s wildfire safety deenergization program. Even a brief shut off of power means a day of inspecting the roughly 200 miles of the area’s system for district crews before power can be fully restored.

Source: Visit Truckee-Tahoe