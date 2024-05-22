Visit Truckee-Tahoe re-launches early summer lodging offer 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Back by popular demand, Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the destination marketing and management organization for the Truckee region, is relaunching its seasonal Early Summer Lodging Offer to increase overnight visitation throughout May and early June. With the aim of supporting local businesses and boosting overnight visitation during an off-peak period, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is offering guests who stay two or more nights a $100 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card .

Now through June 21, 2024, lodging guests in Truckee will receive a complimentary $100 gift card to shop, dine and play locally when they book a two night stay at one of Truckee’s 12 hotels, inns and lodges or one of the nearly 800 mountain homes actively available for rent. The Sustainable Truckee Gift Card is accepted at 65 locally-owned and operated businesses including restaurants, breweries, retailers, boutiques, yoga studios, outdoor gear shops, adventure guiding companies, and more.

Colleen Dalton, CEO of Visit Truckee-Tahoe, explained “the goal is to invite lodging guests to Truckee in our slow months to help with the shoulder season economic dip for local businesses. In our fourth season for this offer, we incentivize a trip to Truckee in May-June, to help alleviate the pressure during peak summer months. We also know that overnight visitors spend five times more than day visitors in Truckee, per our Tourism Economic Impact Report. “

For more information about the early summer lodging offer and to book your stay, visit visittruckeetahoe.com/plan/lodging-reservations/early-summer-offer .