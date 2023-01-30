Visit Truckee-Tahoe spring lodging offer incentivizes midweek visitation

Visitors who book two or more nights of midweek lodging in Truckee between March 1 and April 30 are eligible to apply for a $100 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces the launch of the Sustainable Truckee – Midweek Spring Skiing Lodging Offer.

By incentivizing midweek travel, Visit Truckee-Tahoe aims to help offset peak-period weekend traffic. The promotion also supports Truckee’s tourism-dependent businesses, funds stewardship projects and raises awareness about sustainable best practices while visiting.

Visitors who book two or more nights of midweek lodging in Truckee between March 1 and April 30 are eligible to apply for a $100 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card to shop, dine, drink and play at 56 Truckee businesses. The organization also matches 25% of card value for stewardship projects and promotes visitor awareness of sustainability actions to take in Truckee.

The offer is available to travelers who book lodging within Truckee town limits for midweek nights, Sunday – Thursday nights. Friday and Saturday nights are excluded from the offer. Guests can choose from Truckee’s 12 hotels and over 1200 professionally and independently managed vacation rentals.

Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are digital, community-based gift cards redeemable at 56 locations in Truckee – restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, retail shops, yoga/wellness studios, and outdoor guide companies. View the list of participating merchants at visittruckeetahoe.com/giftcard . Locations include Bespoke + Atelier, Mountain Lotus Yoga, Moody’s Bistro Bar & Beats, Grocery Outlet, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Word After Word Books, and many more.

Aside from the Midweek Spring Skiing Lodging Offer, Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are always available for purchase online, making great gifts for family, friends, teachers, employees, and coaches. For every card sold, Visit Truckee-Tahoe gives back to stewardship. In 2023, Visit Truckee-Tahoe is setting aside 25% of the total value for all cards sold, up to $12,500, for funding Sustainable Truckee programs and sponsorships that prioritize stewardship, community, and the environment. Learn more at visittruckeetahoe.com/programs .

Get the Midweek Spring Skiing Lodging Offer at visittruckeetahoe.com/springoffer .